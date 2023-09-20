Olivia Dunne hilariously finds her "long-lost twin" in viral TikTok

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne appeared to have found her twin sister, and she just so happens to be an LSU Tiger gymnast as well!

Olivia Dunne has hilariously found her "long lost twin" in LSU teammate Haleigh Bryant (r.). © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@livvy

Olivia Dunne exudes a striking beauty that isn't easy to emulate, but according to the gymnast herself, she isn't the only one with that striking "Livvy" charm.

In a hilarious new TikTok video, Olivia appeared to have found her long-lost twin sister in her college gymnastics teammate, Haleigh Bryant.

In the clip, Livvy rocked an LSU leotard with a happy smile, swaying gently. Then, it seamlessly switched to Haleigh, who was also in the same uniform, smiling and swaying just like the Sports Illustrated model.

"Us wearing the same outfit so no one can tell us apart," Olivia wrote.

In less than two hours, Dunne's video garnered tens of thousands of likes and comments from fans who didn't hesitate to share their reactions.

"the only reason I knew y'all was different people was from the socks," one fan noted.

"TWINS," another hilariously responded.