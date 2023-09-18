Olivia Dunne serves viral four word swan song

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne is ready make her final year of LSU gymnastics the best ever!

Olivia Dunne is all set to dazzle in her gymnastics swan song and shared her excitement with a four-word message that went viral. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvy

On Sunday evening, college sports sensation Olivia Dunne graced social media to deliver a special message to her millions of Instagram fans.

Currently a senior student-athlete at LSU, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is all set to dazzle in her gymnastics swan song and shared her excitement with a four-word message: "last one best one #seniorszn."

Dunne's Instagram post went viral, garnering over 484,000 likes and thousands of comments from fans pumping her up ahead of competition season.

"let’s geauxxxx," fellow LSU superstar athlete Angel Reese wrote.

"Ready to conquer the season," a fan said.

"Livvy the legend wish you all the best," another commented.