Olivia Dunne serves viral four word swan song

By Paris McGee Jr.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne is ready make her final year of LSU gymnastics the best ever!

On Sunday evening, college sports sensation Olivia Dunne graced social media to deliver a special message to her millions of Instagram fans.

Currently a senior student-athlete at LSU, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is all set to dazzle in her gymnastics swan song and shared her excitement with a four-word message: "last one best one #seniorszn."

Dunne's Instagram post went viral, garnering over 484,000 likes and thousands of comments from fans pumping her up ahead of competition season.

"let’s geauxxxx," fellow LSU superstar athlete Angel Reese wrote.

"Ready to conquer the season," a fan said.

"Livvy the legend wish you all the best," another commented.

Olivia Dunne and her LSU gymnastics team will begin their NCAA season in January 2024.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvy

