Did Olivia Dunne retire from gymnastics early?

Despite a strong start in the season opener against Ohio State, Olivia Dunne has been noticeably absent from the competition floor, raising fans' eyebrows. © STEW MILNE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The LSU gymnastics sensation, renowned as an All-American athlete and the most-followed woman in all of college sports, has been inviting fans to join her gymnastics meets for an exciting show of support.

However, recent appearances have raised concerns among her followers.

Livvy has been regularly sharing glimpses of her gymnastics training throughout the season, keeping fans in the loop. Notably, she introduced the balance beam as a new competitive event in her repertoire.

Fans saw Olivia Dunne on the sidelines during the close loss to Missouri on January 26 and noticed her absence in the win against Kentucky on January 19.

Are these absences a sign that Livvy has bowed out of her senior season at LSU early?