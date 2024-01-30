Did Olivia Dunne retire from gymnastics early?
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Where has Olivia Dunne been?
The LSU gymnastics sensation, renowned as an All-American athlete and the most-followed woman in all of college sports, has been inviting fans to join her gymnastics meets for an exciting show of support.
However, recent appearances have raised concerns among her followers.
Livvy has been regularly sharing glimpses of her gymnastics training throughout the season, keeping fans in the loop. Notably, she introduced the balance beam as a new competitive event in her repertoire.
Despite a strong start in the season opener against Ohio State, Dunne has been noticeably absent from the competition floor in LSU's last two meets.
Fans saw Olivia Dunne on the sidelines during the close loss to Missouri on January 26 and noticed her absence in the win against Kentucky on January 19.
Are these absences a sign that Livvy has bowed out of her senior season at LSU early?
Is Olivia Dunne nursing an injury?
Given her history of making a comeback from shoulder surgery last season, could it be that Olivia Dunne has a potential undisclosed injury?
Fans are eagerly anticipating Livvy's return to the competition floor, with hopes that she might make a comeback in the upcoming meet against No. 7 Arkansas on Friday.
As a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, her presence is eagerly anticipated not just for her athletic prowess but also for her captivating performances.
Fans will be keeping an eye out for Olivia in the Tigers' showdown against Arkansas, which will be held at LSU at 8:30 PM EST on Friday.
