Is Olivia Dunne hinting at adding a new competition event in viral TikTok?

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - LSU senior gymnast Olivia Dunne isn't going out without a big bang!

In a viral TikTok, Olivia Dunne gave fans a glimpse of her off-season training that included the addition of a new competition event added to her resume. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvy

The All-American Tigers gymnast has one major goal in mind as she prepares to enter her final NCAA gymnastics season: making her last year on the mats her best!

In a viral TikTok, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model gave fans a glimpse of her off-season training that looks absolutely rock-solid.

Livvy's clip, which garnered over 37,000 likes, saw her showcasing an intricate leap series, a difficult three-skill acro series, and a perfect 10 gainer full dismount.

Notably, she appears to be adding more competition events to her resume after only competing on the uneven bars last season.

Fans are excited to see Dunne in action in her final competitive gymnastics season ever and didn't hold back their reactions to her latest gymnastics video.