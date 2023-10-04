Is Olivia Dunne hinting at adding a new competition event in viral TikTok?
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - LSU senior gymnast Olivia Dunne isn't going out without a big bang!
The All-American Tigers gymnast has one major goal in mind as she prepares to enter her final NCAA gymnastics season: making her last year on the mats her best!
In a viral TikTok, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model gave fans a glimpse of her off-season training that looks absolutely rock-solid.
Livvy's clip, which garnered over 37,000 likes, saw her showcasing an intricate leap series, a difficult three-skill acro series, and a perfect 10 gainer full dismount.
Notably, she appears to be adding more competition events to her resume after only competing on the uneven bars last season.
Fans are excited to see Dunne in action in her final competitive gymnastics season ever and didn't hold back their reactions to her latest gymnastics video.
Fans go nuts over Olivia Dunne's balance beam
This season, Olivia Dunne isn't letting anything stop her from having a big season, and fans can't hold back their excitement.
"LIVVY DOING BEAM NOW?" one fan questioned in shock.
"I can't stop watching this!" one fan wrote.
"Yes please post more gymnastics videos while you can!" another added.
"You GYATTA post more videos of this," a fan commented.
Olivia Dunne is set to begin competing in January 2024.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvy