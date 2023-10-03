What's next for Olivia Dunne after college gymnastics?
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Will Olivia Dunne continue her reign as the queen of brand ambassadorship post-college graduation?
This fall, Olivia Dunne is preparing for her last year at LSU.
During her time in Baton Rouge, she's grown to become one of the most prominent college athletes, amassing a massive social media fan base of over 11 million followers.
With the NCAA's adoption of the Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) law in 2021, which allows athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness, Dunne has successfully transformed her substantial following into substantial earnings.
She now holds the distinction of being the highest-paid female athlete and ranks third overall among athletes in terms of income.
However, as Dunne graduates and finishes her college education, she will no longer enjoy the same access to NIL opportunities as she did during her time as a student-athlete.
While her substantial following and numerous sponsors are likely to continue supporting her post-college journey, securing sponsorship deals may undergo significant changes without the "student-athlete" title.
Will Olivia Dunne pursue a career in entertainment?
After snagging a huge NIL deal with Sports Illustrated earlier this year, Olivia Dunne showed the world that she has what it takes to be a top-print model.
She further showed amazing on-camera presence in a commercial with Peyton and Eli Manning for Manningcast on ESPN.
Is Dunne possibly hinting at a career in entertainment with her latest media moves? Will fans see her on their TV screens soon?
Olivia Dunne is set to graduate from LSU next spring following the end of the 2024 gymnastics season.
