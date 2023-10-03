What's next for Olivia Dunne after college gymnastics?

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Will Olivia Dunne continue her reign as the queen of brand ambassadorship post-college graduation?

Olivia Dunne will compete in her final season of college gymnastics this fall. © FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

This fall, Olivia Dunne is preparing for her last year at LSU.

During her time in Baton Rouge, she's grown to become one of the most prominent college athletes, amassing a massive social media fan base of over 11 million followers.

With the NCAA's adoption of the Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) law in 2021, which allows athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness, Dunne has successfully transformed her substantial following into substantial earnings.

She now holds the distinction of being the highest-paid female athlete and ranks third overall among athletes in terms of income.

However, as Dunne graduates and finishes her college education, she will no longer enjoy the same access to NIL opportunities as she did during her time as a student-athlete.

While her substantial following and numerous sponsors are likely to continue supporting her post-college journey, securing sponsorship deals may undergo significant changes without the "student-athlete" title.