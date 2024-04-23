Olivia Dunne relishes in historic NCAA gymnastics title
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne is a national champion!
Olivia Dunne and the LSU gymnastics team finally took it all!
The Tigers secured the 2024 NCAA women's gymnastics championships, capping off a stellar year that also saw them clinch the SEC conference and NCAA regional titles.
For Livvy, this remarkable year marked the perfect end to her competitive gymnastics career. Fortunately, she can now proudly call herself a national champion.
Basking in the glory, Livvy shared several Instagram photos reminiscing over the historic weekend.
"Special teams, special players," she captioned the post, paying tribute to her teammates.
Fans react to Olivia Dunne's gymnastics national title
LSU's national title win is a first in the school's history, sparking excitement among gymnastics and LSU fans alike.
The athlete's post on her historic victory garnered hundreds of enthusiastic comments, showcasing the pride shared by fans for Livvy and her teammates.
"LIVVY IS A LIVING LEGEND," social media influencer Baby Gronk wrote.
"National champion nobody can take that away from yall," one happy fan said. "Geaux tigers."
"WE DID IT BROTHER," teammate Savannah said.
After taking home gold at the NCAA championships, Livvy will be graduating from LSU next month!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvydunne