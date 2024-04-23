Olivia Dunne relishes in historic NCAA gymnastics title

Olivia Dunne reflected on ending her gymnastics career with a historic national championship title for LSU in a viral Instagram post. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvydunne

Olivia Dunne and the LSU gymnastics team finally took it all!

The Tigers secured the 2024 NCAA women's gymnastics championships, capping off a stellar year that also saw them clinch the SEC conference and NCAA regional titles.



For Livvy, this remarkable year marked the perfect end to her competitive gymnastics career. Fortunately, she can now proudly call herself a national champion.

Basking in the glory, Livvy shared several Instagram photos reminiscing over the historic weekend.

"Special teams, special players," she captioned the post, paying tribute to her teammates.