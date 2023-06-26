Olivia Dunne returns to TikTok and reveals her "red flags"

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Are you still waiting for Olivia Dunne to text you back?

After a four-day break from the platform, LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is back on TikTok with a revelation that has gone viral! © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

After a four-day break from the platform, one of its biggest athlete-influencers is back on TikTok.

In her latest post, which garnered over a million views, Livvy revealed her three "red flags" to her 7.5 million followers.

Using a filter, the LSU gymnast's red flags popped up as: huge screen time, slow texter, and shops a lot.

Captioning the post, "Emphasis on the middle flag," it seems that Livvy isn't the fastest at texting back.

Perhaps, she's busy securing more brand deals?

Whatever the case may be, Dunne's multimillion strong social media fan base doesn't seem bothered by her red flags, including her poor texting habits.

"Don’t worry I’m a fast texter," one fan wrote.

"I’m fine with this just so you know," another added.

"There is no red flags for me when it’s about you," another fan commented.