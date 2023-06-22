Is Olivia Dunne taking a TikTok break?

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne has fans wondering if she's taking a social media hiatus. © Noam Galai / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

While it has only been three days since the LSU gymnast last posted on TikTok, for fans, this seems like all eternity.

Olivia Dunne is the most-followed college athlete on the social media platform, and she typically entertains her 7.5 million followers daily!

From viral gymnastics content, to beauty tips and showstopping fashion looks, Livvy's posts regularly gather millions of views and rack up likes and comments.

Lately, however, the star gymnast's TikTok account has been rather dry and fans want to know where she's at!

Most recently, showed support for the LSU men's baseball team competing in the 2023 College World Series via her Instagram story.

Then, the Sports Illustrated model caused an accidental ruckus when an army of mostly young men bombarded her for pictures and autographs.

Did her most recent appearance cause Livvy to take a break from the social media? Or perhaps the 20-year-old is taking a break to recuperate from her recent overseas vacation.