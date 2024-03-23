Olivia Dunne reveals emotions ahead of last-ever SEC Championship

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne is getting ready to rock the SEC Championship on Saturday night, and she spilled the beans on how she's feeling before the big showdown!

Olivia Dunne revealed how she's feeling before gearing up to compete in the SEC Championship on Saturday evening. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok/ Livvy

Are you cutting some onions over Olivia Dunne's final-ever SEC Championship appearance? The emotions are definitely running high.

While most would be nervous competing as the favorite to win the team title, Livvy is simply embracing it all.



In a touching TikTok video shared on Friday evening, the LSU All-American gymnast shared a carousel of pictures showing her focus in action, celebrating strong finishes and sharing warm hugs from her coach.

"Soaking up every last minute," she captioned.

In her final college gymnastics season, Olivia Dunne has dazzled this season and given her best performances yet!

Last week, she etched her first-ever perfect 10.0 from one judged in a show-stopping balance beam performance.

Fans expect her to deliver again during the championship, as LSU will look to take the title from the reigning SEC champions Florida.