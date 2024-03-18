Olivia Dunne shines bright on Senior Night with Instagram celebration

Olivia Dunne blessed gymnastics fans with a viral Instagram post that captured the joy and excitement from her final competition at the LSU Maravich Center.

By Paris McGee Jr.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne and her LSU gymnastics squad crushed UNC over the weekend in dominating fashion, as Livvy said a bittersweet goodbye to her home turf on Senior Night.

Olivia Dunne blessed fans with a viral Instagram carousel that captured all the joy and excitement from her final competition at the LSU Maravich Center.

After putting in the work during the offseason, Dunne made her balance beam debut in an exhibition spot and absolutely rocked it.

Not only did she nail her routine, but one judge was so impressed, they gave her a perfect 10. Talk about perfection!

After the meet on Saturday, Dunne took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos which captured the joy and excitement of her final competition at LSU's Maravich Center.

The All-American gymnast shared snapshots of her standout beam routine, her fellow senior teammates, and herself beaming alongside her big sister Julz.

Fans react to Olivia Dunne's Senior Night

Fans were ecstatic over Olivia Dunne's (c.) Senior Night, which ended with a perfect 10 on the balance beam.
Fans were ecstatic over Olivia Dunne's (c.) Senior Night, which ended with a perfect 10 on the balance beam.

While the gymnastics world will surely miss Olivia Dunne on the LSU mats, they took to Instagram to appreciate her and relish in her amazing Senior Night competition.

"Not Dunne yet," her teammate Annie Beard wrote.

"Hell of a career @livvydunne rly proud of u," one fan wrote.

"Still more left Livv. Keep it going," another added.

Up next, Olivia Dunne and LSU gymnastics will compete in the SEC Championship on Saturday at 8 PM ET.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / OliviaDunne

