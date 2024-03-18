Olivia Dunne shines bright on Senior Night with Instagram celebration

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne and her LSU gymnastics squad crushed UNC over the weekend in dominating fashion, as Livvy said a bittersweet goodbye to her home turf on Senior Night.

Olivia Dunne blessed fans with a viral Instagram carousel that captured all the joy and excitement from her final competition at the LSU Maravich Center. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / OliviaDunne

After putting in the work during the offseason, Dunne made her balance beam debut in an exhibition spot and absolutely rocked it.



Not only did she nail her routine, but one judge was so impressed, they gave her a perfect 10. Talk about perfection!

After the meet on Saturday, Dunne took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos which captured the joy and excitement of her final competition at LSU's Maravich Center.

The All-American gymnast shared snapshots of her standout beam routine, her fellow senior teammates, and herself beaming alongside her big sister Julz.