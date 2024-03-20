Will Olivia Dunne perfect her balance beam routine at SEC Championship?
New Orleans, Louisiana - After showcasing her skills in an exhibition balance beam routine, will Olivia Dunne secure a spot in the team's official lineup for the SEC championship?
As she continues to wind down her final season, Olivia Dunne has reached the pinnacle of college gymnastics, achieving a perfect 10!
During last weekend's meet against UNC, Livvy dazzled the crowd with a flawless balance beam routine on senior night.
Although her score didn't count towards the team's total as an exhibition performance, it certainly earned the 21-year-old star a spot in the lineup for the upcoming weekend showdown!
After her stunning showing in Baton Rouge, the All-American gymnast is poised to shine once again as she participates in the SEC Championship.
Throughout the season, Olivia has been a key player in the team's floor and bars lineup, and now, she just may be ready to make her mark on the balance beam as well.
Olivia Dunne is set to compete alongside the rest of her LSU Tiger teammates the SEC Championship on Saturday night at 8 PM ET.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvydunne