Will Olivia Dunne perfect her balance beam routine at SEC Championship?

New Orleans, Louisiana - After showcasing her skills in an exhibition balance beam routine, will Olivia Dunne secure a spot in the team's official lineup for the SEC championship?

© Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvydunne

As she continues to wind down her final season, Olivia Dunne has reached the pinnacle of college gymnastics, achieving a perfect 10!

During last weekend's meet against UNC, Livvy dazzled the crowd with a flawless balance beam routine on senior night.

Although her score didn't count towards the team's total as an exhibition performance, it certainly earned the 21-year-old star a spot in the lineup for the upcoming weekend showdown!

After her stunning showing in Baton Rouge, the All-American gymnast is poised to shine once again as she participates in the SEC Championship.

Throughout the season, Olivia has been a key player in the team's floor and bars lineup, and now, she just may be ready to make her mark on the balance beam as well.