Olivia Dunne sets the record straight for fans who want to see her practice

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - If you want to see LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne in action then you will have to attend the Tigers gymnastics meets!

In a viral TikTok, LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne revealed that watching her practices are off limits to fans who will have to see her in action at competitions. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

Dunne is the most sought-out college student-athlete with the biggest social media following in the country among her pairs.

So, it comes to no surprise that Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models have devoted fans who closely follow their every move.

When it comes to watching her practices, however, the talented gymnast is drawing a line.

In a viral clip, Dunne told fans "there's no way [they're] getting tickets to that show." And while she loves their enthusiasm, they will have to attend her competitions to see her in action.

"LSU could sell out the football stadium for you to do a routine," one fan commented.

They're probably not wrong – a tiny fraction of Livvy's almost 8 million-strong TikTok following would be enough to fill most sports arenas in the nation.