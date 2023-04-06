Student-Athlete Day: LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne paves the way for female athletes

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - For the first time in college sports history, female athletes are emerging as big economic and pop culture winners, and leading the way is none other than LSU star gymnast Olivia Dunne .

LSU star gymnast Olivia Dunne is helping lead the way as female college athletes begin to emerge as big economic and pop culture winners. © Alex Goodlett / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 20-year-old, better known as "Livvy" to her multimillion fanbase, is one of the most sought-after college athletes in the nation.

Dunne has a massive social media presence with more than 11 million followers across Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok – surpassing sports icon heirs Bronny James and Arch Manning.

The LSU gymnast regularly boasts over 500,000 likes on her Insta posts and has earned nearly 370 million likes on TikTok from her many viral videos.

Even more remarkable, Dunne has found a way to transform her large fan base into some seriously impressive earnings, thanks to the NCAA Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) policy that allows student-athletes to earn income while in college.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Dunne opened up about the life-changing rule saying, "[I'm] very grateful to be making seven figures a year."

Per On3, Dunne is the highest-paid female student-athlete and third-highest student-athlete overall, behind James and Manning.

The gymnast earns an estimated $3.5 million in sponsorships with brands like Grubhub, Forever 21, Leaf Trading Cards, and more!