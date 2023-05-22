Olivia Dunne shares sizzling new Sports Illustrated photo
Puerto Rico - Olivia Dunne is still dreaming about her sizzling photoshoot for Sports Illustrated magazine!
The LSU gymnast recently inked a major deal to join the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit family for the 2023 issue of the iconic magazine.
Photographed by legendary photographer Benn Watts in Puerto Rico, a peak of Dunne's rookie shoot broke the internet, garnering millions of likes and hundreds of thousands of comments across social media.
On Wednesday night, Dunne shared yet another photo from her Sports Illustrated feature, that fans absolutely adored!
Captioned, "A dream," her Instagram post earned nearly half a million likes in less than 24 hours, and thousands of comments.
"You're living the dream and I'm just honored to watch it happen live," one fan commented.
"I'm not DUNNE thinking about you," another cleverly added.
"Things you did: THAT," LSU teammate and best friend Elena Arenas shared.
"Okay yeah Louisiana baby!!!!" fellow 2023 Sports Illustrated cover model Brooke Snader wrote.
Olivia Dunne wants to inspire young girls
Olivia Dunne said she knew she wanted to work with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit largely because of their similar mission: to inspire the next generation of young girls.
"The way that the [SI Swimsuit] brand has evolved and has become such a positive spotlight for women to tell their stories and to spread awesome messages of being strong, sexy and beautiful, I knew that was something I wanted to be part of," Dunne told the magazine.
She added: "The magazine is all about celebrating women and making them feel strong and confident, which I love."
Olivia Dunne's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit feature is currently available in stores and online.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvydunne