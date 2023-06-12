Olivia Dunne shows off her comfy fashions in viral TikTok

Italy - Now you too can dress like Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Olivia Dunne !

In the viral TikTok, LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne gave fans the ultimate try-on haul with a matching set from her NIL sponsor Vuori Clothing. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

The 20-year-old millionaire gymnast Olivia Dunne is enjoying the Italy sun in her comfy Vuori clothing.

One of the most popular college athletes in the NCAA NIL landscape, Dunne is an ambassador of the clothing brand Vuori, and shared her new pieces with her 11 million online fans in her latest trip overseas.

In the viral TikTok that captured over half a million views, Livvy gave fans the ultimate try-on haul with her matching gray crop top and short set.

In a two-part visual, first she laid out her clothing set, then showed fans how the outfit wears.

Absolutely adoring the cute two-piece set, fans raved over the Vuori sponsored clothing, flooding Dunne's comments section!

"So beautiful, Goddess wooow," one fan commented.

"This is so cute and comfy looking. Def gonna get it," another replied.

"The perfect traveling outfit," another fan said.