Olivia Dunne teases fans hair color swap in viral TikTok

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Will LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne sport a new hair color for the NCAA National Gymnastics Championships?

In her latest viral TikTok, LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne flirts with the idea of becoming a brunette. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvydunne / TikTok / Livvy

Dunne, better known as Livvy to her 7 million TikTok followers, has mastered the art of social media with her viral TikToks on the daily.

From glamour videos and funny personality clips to cool gymnastics content, Livvy keeps her fans entertained with a variety of captivating social media content.

In her latest viral vid, the LSU Tigers gymnast flirts with the idea of becoming a brunette – and fans are losing it!

In the clip that's captioned, "brunette livvy is a crazy thought," Livvy shared an old Instagram picture of herself from last December wearing a red mini dress and a matching hairband.

However, Unlike the infamous Instagram post, Livvy's hair was noticeably brunette at first glance before the video transforms her hair back to blonde.

In the comments section, one fan wrote, "Brunette livvy would rule the world."



Another TikTok user commented, "The blonde is [too] iconic," to which livvy replied, "that's what im sayin."

Someone else chimed in to simply say "Brunette," leaving Livvy to defend her luscious blonde locks: "No wayyyy," she responded.