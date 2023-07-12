Olivia Dunne tickles her fans' funny bone with hilarious TikTok and dad joke request

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne asked for the best dad jokes out there and her fans delivered with a deluge of hilarious submissions!

Olivia Dunne gave fans the ultimate opportunity to share their funniest dad joke, and her 7.6 million TikTok followers did not disappoint! © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

In another viral TikTok, the LSU gymnast suddenly turned comedian, using a funny filter to deliver a gut-bursting impression of guys describing their dream girl.

Giving her 7.6 million TikTok fans quite the laugh, the Sports Illustrated model then flipped the script and gave her multimillion follower base the opportunity to give her a big laugh.

Livvy asked fans to share their funniest dad jokes and her fans did not disappoint!

"If spring flowers brings may flowers, what do may flowers bring? Pilgrims," one fan hilariously wrote.

"Why do fathers take an extra pair of socks when they go golfing?" another asked. "In case they get a hole in one HAHAHAHAHA," Dunne wittily answered.

"Why was Cinderella so bad at soccer? She kept running away from the ball," a third commented.