Olivia Dunne is expanding her gymnastics resume in new viral TikTok

Paramus, New Jersey - Will Olivia Dunne lead LSU to its first-ever gymnastics NCAA title?

In her latest TikTok, Olivia Dunne is back in the gymnastics gym and giving fans a peek into her workouts on the balance beam and uneven bars. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/Livvy

After spending the start of her summer days making dazzling appearances and traveling overseas, Olivia Dunne is back in the gymnastics gym and training hard!

In her latest TikTok that has garnered almost half a million views, Livvy gives fans a peek into her workouts on the balance beam and uneven bars.

Notably, Dunne appears to be working to add more competition events to her resume after only competing on the bars last season.

Looking to have made a full recovery from a prior injury that required surgery, fans from all over are gushing the swimsuit model's return to training.

"Makes it look so easy," one fan commented below the video. "That’s the goal!" Livvy replied.

"Thats Gyat to be hard," another added, leading Dunne to comment back: "I gyat some years of practice under my belt."

"Whoa, that beam routine looked like you were walking on air," another fan raved.