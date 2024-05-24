Olivia Rodrigo adds nautical flair to "coastal cowgirl" style in Amsterdam

Amsterdam, Netherlands - Olivia Rodrigo showcased an epic fashion moment as she continues her adventures through Europe amid her GUTS World Tour.

Olivia Rodrigo put a nautical spin on "coastal cowgirl" fashion in her latest Instagram post. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@oliviarodrigo

Aye, aye, captain!

On Friday, the 21-year-old singer dropped some new snaps from the latest stop on the arena tour, which has brought her to Amsterdam.

The slideshow featured two photos of Olivia posing in a captain's hat while rocking a white eyelet dress paired with brown boots – a look very much in the vein of the TikTok-famous "coastal cowgirl" aesthetic.

"amsterdaming," she captioned the post.

Fans were all in on the ensemble, with one quipping, "me when i'm a pilot but have to serve."



On her Instagram story, the get him back! artist shared another picture showing her bandmate Daisy Spencer rocking the same captain's hat, along with an outtake from the shoot that made her grid post.

Olivia is set to play two nights at Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome on Friday and Saturday before moving the tour along to Oslo, Norway.

The Grammy winner will continue to travel across Europe before returning to the US in July.