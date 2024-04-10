Olivia Rodrigo rocks out with special guest at final NYC show of GUTS World Tour

New York, New York - Olivia Rodrigo bid farewell to the Big Apple with an epic fourth and final night at the famed Madison Square Garden as part of the GUTS World Tour.

Olivia Rodrigo (r.) played her fourth and final show at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night, where she welcomed special guest Jewel. © Collage: TAG24 / Kelly Christ

The 21-year-old singer treated fans to an extra-special show on Tuesday night, welcoming the second surprise guest of her stint in New York City.

Halfway through the show, Olivia brought Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Jewel to the stage, where the pair sang the 49-year-old's 1995 hit, You Were Meant for Me.

"She is such an incredible songwriter," Olivia said of Jewel. "When I first started writing my songs, I would listen to her album Pieces of You before I went to bed.

"She's incredible, and it's such an honor that she's here with me tonight."

The get him back! artist previously welcomed Noah Kahan as a special guest for her first show at MSG on April 5, where the two sang his track Stick Season as a duet.