Olivia Rodrigo rocks out with special guest at final NYC show of GUTS World Tour
New York, New York - Olivia Rodrigo bid farewell to the Big Apple with an epic fourth and final night at the famed Madison Square Garden as part of the GUTS World Tour.
The 21-year-old singer treated fans to an extra-special show on Tuesday night, welcoming the second surprise guest of her stint in New York City.
Halfway through the show, Olivia brought Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Jewel to the stage, where the pair sang the 49-year-old's 1995 hit, You Were Meant for Me.
"She is such an incredible songwriter," Olivia said of Jewel. "When I first started writing my songs, I would listen to her album Pieces of You before I went to bed.
"She's incredible, and it's such an honor that she's here with me tonight."
The get him back! artist previously welcomed Noah Kahan as a special guest for her first show at MSG on April 5, where the two sang his track Stick Season as a duet.
Olivia Rodrigo played four sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden
The Dial Drunk artist was the second surprise performer of the GUTS World Tour after Sheryl Crow, who joined Olivia during a show in Nashville last month.
Olivia's final night in New York was a star-studded affair within the crowd as well, with singer Conan Gray, model Kaia Gerber, and actor Joe Locke all being spotted among the audience.
The former Disney darling will resume her sold-out concert series in Dublin, Ireland, on April 30.
Cover photo: Collage: TAG24 / Kelly Christ