Olivia Rodrigo and GUTS World Tour dancers flaunt "attitude" on TikTok

San Francisco, California - Olivia Rodrigo and her GUTS World Tour dancers have blessed fans with yet another viral TikTok – this time causing a stir with their epic attitude!

The 21-year-old singer, who is still rocking the stage on her sold-out arena tour, dropped a new video to her TikTok page on Thursday.

In the clip, Olivia kicked things off by flaunting her "attitude" for the camera, opting to pop her arm and flip her hair before walking out of frame.

The Grammy winner may have been shown up by her tourmates in the end, as the dancers each gave it their all when it was time to strut!

Despite taking the world by storm on the GUTS World Tour, she's still made time to keep her TikTok page active with plenty of peeks behind the curtain.

In another recent post, Olivia took on the "Emergency, paging Dr. Beat" trend using only her on-stage looks from the concert series.

The get him back! artist is currently in San Francisco, California, for two shows at the Chase Center on Friday and Saturday.