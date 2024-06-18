Olivia Rodrigo makes surprise additions to the GUTS World Tour!

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo has added another extension to her GUTS World Tour with two more shows in the Los Angeles area.

On Monday, the 21-year-old announced two performances at the Inuit Dome, home of the NBA's Los Angeles Clippers, on August 20 and 21.

Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday, June 21, at 3 PM ET.

The new additions, which will feature The Breeders as the opening act, follow Olivia's four-night stint at Kia Forum, also located in Inglewood, from August 13-17.

The GUTS World Tour is currently slated to end in Sydney, Australia, this October, following an international extension announced last month.

More dates for the concert series are expected to be unveiled, as Olivia teased shows in Manila during her May announcement but has yet to confirm the exact details.

The get him back! artist is currently in Spain as she finishes out her European leg, and she's been keeping fans up to date on her international adventures with a flood of viral social media posts alongside her longtime BFF, Madison Hu.