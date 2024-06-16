Olivia Rodrigo shows off BFF adventures with Madison Hu in viral TikTok

Paris, France - Olivia Rodrigo has become quite the world traveler as her sold-out GUTS World Tour continues, but she isn't doing it alone!

Olivia Rodrigo has become quite the traveler amid her GUTS World Tour, but she isn't doing it alone, as she's got her BFF, Madison Hu (c.), right alongside her! © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@livbedumb

The 21-year-old star treated fans to another viral TikTok on Saturday – this time featuring her longtime pal, Madison Hu, as a special guest.

The clip saw the duo show off the sights of their recent travels, including the Eiffel Tower, the Cologne Cathedral, and, of course, the GUTS World Tour stage.

Olivia and Madison lip-synced to various "Troy and Abed in the morning" moments from the sitcom Community as they showed off each locale.

The get him back! artist previously gave a glimpse of her time spent with Madison in a recent photo dump from various spots across Europe.

Olivia and the 22-year-old actor's friendship goes back several years, as the two got their start on the Disney Channel as the leading ladies of Bizaardvark alongside Jake Paul.

Madison made an appearance in the Grammy winnner's music video for the GUTS single bad idea, right?, which also featured Iris Apatow and Tate McRae.