Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge reportedly "inseparable" as dating rumors swirl

London, UK - Olivia Rodrigo and rumored new boyfriend Louis Partridge are reportedly "inseparable" after spending time together across the pond.

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge are reportedly dating after photos of the pair together in London emerged over the weekend. © Collage: Timothy Norris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Michael Tran / AFP

The 20-year-old singer was photographed getting cozy with the 20-year-old British actor while out in London for Halloweekend.

According to the US Sun, Olivia and Louis were introduced through mutual friends earlier this year and "have been messaging quite a bit" ever since.

The traitor artist was spotted with Louis on Friday, where the pair were joined by a number of friends, including singer Conan Gray and Heartstopper stars Joe Locke and Kit Connor.

Though the social media posts were kept between the friends, Oliva and Louis were reportedly "inseparable" during the group outings.

"They have been for dinners and nights out," an insider told the outlet. "They hit a club together on Friday night and were acting very coupley. It's really sweet to see her happy."