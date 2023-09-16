Olivia Rodrigo announces extension of GUTS World Tour

New York, New York - Olivia Rodrigo has added 18 new dates to the recently announced GUTS World Tour , bringing the upcoming concert series up to 75 shows.

Olivia Rodrigo added 18 more shows to the GUTS World Tour on Friday. © IMAGO / PA Images

The 20-year-old star is set to hit the road on her first-ever arena tour with the upcoming tour, which is in support of her acclaimed sophomore album.

In addition to 57 dates announced previously, Rodrigo added 18 more on Friday, tacking on additional stops in New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, Manchester, London, Glasgow, Birmingham, Paris, Montreal, Toronto, Amsterdam, Dublin, Seattle, and San Francisco.

The Grammy winner will be joined by special guests The Breeders, Chappell Roan, PinkPantheress, and Remi Wolf at select dates.

The overwhelming demand for tickets, which sparked the new additions, led Rodrigo's website to crash shortly after the tour was first announced.

Livvies can register for the Verified Fan presale hosted by Ticketmaster through September 17. Those who had already registered can update their date preferences to one of the new shows now.

The first presale, the American Express Early Access sale, will begin on September 19.