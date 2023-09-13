Olivia Rodrigo confirms GUTS World Tour and reveals 2024 dates
New York, New York - It's official! Olivia Rodrigo is heading back on the road for the highly-anticipated GUTS World Tour in celebration of her acclaimed sophomore album.
After dropping plenty of hints during GUTS release week, the 20-year-old star finally made the big announcement on Wednesday.
"soooo excited to announce the GUTS world tour!!!!" she wrote on social media. "stay tuned for more dates coming soon!!!"
Rodrigo is set to kick off the 57-show concert series in Palm Springs, California, on February 23, 2024, with additional dates across the US in cities including Austin, Miami, Nashville, Denver, Chicago, Atlanta, Boston, Milwaukee, and more.
New York and Los Angeles are the only US cities to receive multiple dates, with two shows at Madison Square Garden on April 5 and 6 and two shows at Kia Forum on August 13 and August 14.
Among the confirmed international spots are London (which will host two shows), Toronto, Oslo, Paris, Munich, Barcelona, Lisbon, and more.
With Rodrigo's website crashing shortly after the announcement, the Grammy winner is taking extra measures to ensure affordable tickets will be available to fans despite the overwhelming demand.
Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS World Tour faces overwhelming demand
As seen with the sales for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour and Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour, ticket prices have skyrocketed in recent years, largely due to practices like Ticketmaster's dynamic pricing and hefty service fees.
To help combat this, Rodrigo is offering Silver Star Tickets on the GUTS World Tour that will be offered for $20 (plus taxes and fees), being sold in pairs. Purchases will be limited to 2 per order.
Per Live Nation, the tickets will grant seats "located next to each other" but the specific location of the seats will only be confirmed when they are picked up at the box office on the day of the concert.
The GUTS World Tour marks Rodrigo's first arena tour, having opted for smaller venues during 2022's SOUR Tour.
Cover photo: Collage: Mike Coppola & Theo Wargo / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP