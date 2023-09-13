Olivia Rodrigo confirms GUTS World Tour and reveals 2024 dates

New York, New York - It's official! Olivia Rodrigo is heading back on the road for the highly-anticipated GUTS World Tour in celebration of her acclaimed sophomore album .

Olivia Rodrigo unveiled the 2024 dates of the GUTS World Tour on Wednesday. © Collage: Mike Coppola & Theo Wargo / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

After dropping plenty of hints during GUTS release week, the 20-year-old star finally made the big announcement on Wednesday.

"soooo excited to announce the GUTS world tour!!!!" she wrote on social media. "stay tuned for more dates coming soon!!!"

Rodrigo is set to kick off the 57-show concert series in Palm Springs, California, on February 23, 2024, with additional dates across the US in cities including Austin, Miami, Nashville, Denver, Chicago, Atlanta, Boston, Milwaukee, and more.

New York and Los Angeles are the only US cities to receive multiple dates, with two shows at Madison Square Garden on April 5 and 6 and two shows at Kia Forum on August 13 and August 14.

Among the confirmed international spots are London (which will host two shows), Toronto, Oslo, Paris, Munich, Barcelona, Lisbon, and more.

With Rodrigo's website crashing shortly after the announcement, the Grammy winner is taking extra measures to ensure affordable tickets will be available to fans despite the overwhelming demand.