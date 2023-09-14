When will Olivia Rodrigo release the GUTS deluxe tracks on streaming?
Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo gave fans a sweet surprise with the addition of GUTS deluxe tracks to the album's vinyl records, but when (if ever) will these songs hit streaming?
The 20-year-old singer dropped her acclaimed sophomore album, GUTS, on September 8, along with four vinyl variants (labelled by G, U, T, and S editions).
In the album's trailer, Rodrigo teased four new deluxe tracks: obsessed, scared of my guitar, stranger, and girl i've always been.
As it turned out, the red variant (G) has obsessed, white (U) has scared of my guitar, blue (T) has stranger, and purple (S) has girl i've always been.
For now, it seems these vinyls are the only way for fans to stream the GUTS deluxe tracks. All four variants are currently available for purchase on Rodrigo's online shop.
Though Rodrigo hasn't released a deluxe edition before, these tracks may be coming to streaming sooner rather than later.
Where can fans listen to Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS deluxe tracks?
Looking at the patterns of Rodrigo's fellow musicians, she will likely release the tracks at a later date as part of a complete deluxe edition of the record. This way, fans will be encouraged to purchase the vinyls (thus boosting sales) before the songs become widely available.
Taylor Swift has taken similar measures in dropping vinyl or CD-exclusive songs, many of which were released on streaming months later, so fans can likely expect a complete GUTS deluxe edition by the end of the year.
In the meantime, Livvies can set their sights on the presale for the GUTS World Tour, which was finally confirmed on Wednesday.
