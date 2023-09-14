When will Olivia Rodrigo release the GUTS deluxe tracks on streaming?

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo gave fans a sweet surprise with the addition of GUTS deluxe tracks to the album's vinyl records, but when (if ever) will these songs hit streaming?

Olivia Rodrigo has released four GUTS deluxe tracks on the album's vinyl variants, but fans are unsure whether they'll hit streaming anytime soon. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/oliviarodrigo & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 20-year-old singer dropped her acclaimed sophomore album, GUTS, on September 8, along with four vinyl variants (labelled by G, U, T, and S editions).

In the album's trailer, Rodrigo teased four new deluxe tracks: obsessed, scared of my guitar, stranger, and girl i've always been.

As it turned out, the red variant (G) has obsessed, white (U) has scared of my guitar, blue (T) has stranger, and purple (S) has girl i've always been.

For now, it seems these vinyls are the only way for fans to stream the GUTS deluxe tracks. All four variants are currently available for purchase on Rodrigo's online shop.

Though Rodrigo hasn't released a deluxe edition before, these tracks may be coming to streaming sooner rather than later.