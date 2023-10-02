Olivia Rodrigo covers Noah Kahan in show-stopping BBC Live Lounge debut

London, UK - Olivia Rodrigo paid tribute to a fellow trailblazing young musician with a show-stopping cover of Stick Season by Noah Kahan.

Olivia Rodrigo covered Stick Season by Noah Kahan in her debut on BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/noahkahanmusic & bbcradio1

The 20-year-old Grammy winner stopped by the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge on Monday where she gave stripped-down performances of GUTS hits vampire and get him back!, as well as her iconic debut single, drivers license.

As is tradition for the segment, Olivia also performed a song by another artist, choosing Noah's viral hit for her cover.

The 2021 track launched the 26-year-old, who released his debut album 2018, into the mainstream.

Noah has been on a seemingly unstoppable path ever since thanks to the complete Stick Season album, selling out both Madison Square Garden and Fenway Park for two nights on the We'll All Be Here Forever tour.

In a fitting response to Olivia's cover, the Northern Attitude artist shared the performance on X with the added message, "Is this real."

In August, Noah shared a snap with Olivia in a photo dump captioned, "I'm young and living dreams," a lyric from his song No Complaints.

The Disney+ star left a sweet comment on the post, writing, "ur the greatest!!!!!!!!"