Olivia Rodrigo plots revenge in surprise music video for latest GUTS single

New York, New York - Olivia Rodrigo has spilled her GUTS once again with a surprise music video drop for her new track, get him back!

On Tuesday, Olivia Rodrigo surprised fans with the music video for get him back! off her new album, GUTS. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/oliviarodrigo

The 20-year-old unveiled her newest music video - the third from her sophomore album, GUTS - on Tuesday.

Shot entirely on the new iPhone 15 Pro, the video was made in collaboration with Apple.

The quippy break-up track's video sees Rodrigo - several of her, in fact - pondering revenge (or reunion) with an ex.

The former Disney+ star has been keeping fans on their toes ever since she released GUTS on September 8.

From an epic pop-up shop to deluxe tracks hidden on the vinyl variants, Rodrigo has made this album roll-out extra special.

Livvies should also be on the lookout for a GUTS Tour announcement, as the singer has dropped numerous hints about an upcoming arena tour to support the record.

Though nothing has been confirmed just yet, Ticketmaster sites in several different countries have updated Rodrigo's page to display GUTS photos, and numerous venues have dropped not-so-subtle hints that a formal tour announcement would be coming on Wednesday.