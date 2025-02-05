Olivia Rodrigo goes coquette couture in latest photo dump

New York, New York - Olivia Rodrigo proved she's ready for a coquette spring with some chic fashion in her latest photo dump.

Olivia Rodrigo proved she's ready for a coquette spring with some chic fashion in her latest photo dump. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@oliviarodrigo

Fresh off her attendance at the 2025 Grammy Awards, the 21-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a peek at her latest scenes and styles.

"back in the city, I'm just another girl in a sweater," Olivia wrote in the caption.

The eclectic slideshow gave a peek at said sweater – several of them, in fact!

But the photo dump also saw the get him back! singer sport a spring-ready 'fit consisting of a milkmaid-esque white romper and black, red-bottom pumps with bows laced up around her ankles.

Olivia accentuated the coquette vibes with a sleek updo featuring a stray curl styled on her forehead.

The latest looks struck a different chord than her Grammys red carpet look, which was a black vintage Versace gown featuring a dramatic plunge and midriff cutouts.

Though the vampire artist lost out on the award she was nominated for, she still got to hit the stage to introduce her longtime pal and Best New Artist winner, Chappell Roan.