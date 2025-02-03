Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge enjoy swoon-worthy date night at 2025 Grammys
Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge have brought their love story into the limelight with a swoon-worthy date night at the 2025 Grammy Awards!
While Olivia walked Sunday's red carpet solo, the 21-year-old actor joined her at her table inside the star-studded ceremony.
The two weren't shy about PDA, with the 21-year-old singer holding her beau close in a series of sweet snaps from the event.
Olivia and Louis were first linked in October 2023, and they made their red carpet debut last August at the Venice Film Festival.
The get him back! singer unfortunately went home empty-handed on Sunday, with her track Can't Catch Me Now losing out on Best Song Written for Visual Media to Jon Batiste's It Never Went Away.
Despite the loss, Olivia still got all of her fans buzzing with her stunning red carpet look – a plunging vintage Versace gown with bold cutouts on her midriff.
She also hit the stage to introduce Best New Artist winner Chappell Roan, whom Olivia has been supporting long before her meteroic rise in 2024.
Olivia Rodrigo introduces Chappell Roan's Grammy performance
Olivia tapped the 26-year-old Pink Pony Club artist to be her opening act on both the SOUR and GUTS tours, and Chappell even made a surprise appearance in Olivia's GUTS World Tour concert movie.
But the two have been secretly collaborating for some time now, as Chappell contributed background vocals to several tracks on Olivia's sophomore album, along with the Grammy-nominated Can't Catch Me Now.
"Today, she's a sensation all around the world, but I was her friend and a big fan back when she was working at a donut shop in Highland Park not so long ago," Olivia said during her introduction to Chappell.
"What an honor it is to watch the world embrace the talent and vision of my extraordinary friend."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / FAMOUS & UPI Photo