Olivia Rodrigo fangirls over No Doubt in viral TikTok from Coachella rehearsal

Indio, California - Olivia Rodrigo proved she's a fangirl at heart with a viral new TikTok starring herself and No Doubt's Gwen Stefani.

Olivia Rodrigo (r.) enlisted the help of Gwen Stefani for her latest TikTok video, which was filmed at Coachella. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@livbedumb

After making a surprise appearance during No Doubt's Coachella performance on Saturday, the 21-year-old singer gave fans a peek behind the curtain with a video from rehearsals.

In the clip shared Sunday, Gwen lip-synced to an audio of herself doing a call-and-response during the band's hit song, Just A Girl.

While the sound features a heavy crowd, Liv took duties into her own hands, filling the barricaded pit all by her lonesome, singing and jumping in reply to Gwen.

"im the biggest no doubt fangirl," Olivia wrote in TikTok's caption. "was such an honor to sing with them at @coachella last night!!! ily @Gwen Stefani !!!!"

The Grammy winner sang Bathwater with No Doubt during her unannounced Coachella performance, and she later revealed via Instagram that the track holds a special meaning to her.