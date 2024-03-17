Olivia Rodrigo fangirls over Ariana Grande's new music at GUTS World Tour

Milwaukee, Wisconsin - Olivia Rodrigo showed her love for Ariana Grande and her new album, eternal sunshine, in her latest TikTok from the GUTS World Tour.

Olivia Rodrigo (r.) showed her love for the boy is mine by Ariana Grande in a new TikTok filmed at the GUTS World Tour. © Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo & Screenshot/TikTok/@livbedumb

On Saturday, the 21-year-old singer dropped a new video ahead of her performance in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on her sold-out tour supporting her sophomore album, GUTS.

In the clip, Liv rocked out to a sped-up version of the boy is mine, a fan-favorite track from Ariana's new record, which dropped earlier this month.

"see u soon milwaukee," the Grammy winner wrote in the caption.

Based on her "You Betcha" tank top, the dancing video was likely filmed backstage after her stop in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Olivia has been changing up the phrases on the shirt she wears for her final number, get him back!, throughout her tour stops.

The clip is not Olivia's first to give praise to her fellow female musicians, as she dropped another viral video set to Texas Hold 'Em by Beyoncé in honor of her performances in the Lone Star state.