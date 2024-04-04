Olivia Rodrigo GUTS Tour afterparty comes to New York in honor of MSG shows!

New York, New York - Grab tickets now for a wild Olivia Rodrigo GUTS Tour afterparty at an iconic New York City bar and music venue!

Grab tickets now for a wild Olivia Rodrigo GUTS Tour afterparty at The Mercury Lounge in New York City! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@oliviarodrigo

Couldn't swing tickets to the so american singer's sold-out GUTS World Tour, or just need something to do with yourself over the weekend?

Well, then you might want to take note of a certain Manhattan-based GUTS-themed shindig coming up fast!

The Club 90s presents: GUTS Tour Official Afterparty will take place at The Mercury Lounge from Saturday, April 6 to Sunday, April 7, between the hours of 11:59 PM and 3:45 AM.

The 18+ event is free with RSVP, so sign up here for tickets!



Bear in mind that an RSVP does not guarantee admission. Also, admission is based on building capacity limits.

Olivia Rodrigo will not be in attendance at the event, but tons of devoted Livvies will be ready and willing to party the night away!

However, the 21-year-old Grammy winner will be at Madison Square Garden both nights, where she is set to perform with The Breeders for her latest stop on the GUTS World Tour. Doors open at 6:30 PM.