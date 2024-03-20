Olivia Rodrigo unveils GUTS deluxe edition at Chicago World Tour show!

Chicago, Illinois - Olivia Rodrigo has finally confirmed the release of the deluxe edition of her sophomore album , GUTS, which will drop on Friday!

It's official!

The 21-year-old made the big announcement during her performance in Chicago on Tuesday evening, the latest on her sold-out GUTS World Tour.

During her performance of get him back!, Olivia unfolded a hand-written sign with the message, "GUTS DELUXE OUT FRIDAY."

Her backup dancers revealed the tracklist with their own signs bearing each of the new song titles.

Aptly titled GUTS (spilled), the new edition will feature all four of the vinyl-exclusive bonus tracks as well as a brand-new song called so american!

