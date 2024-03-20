Olivia Rodrigo unveils GUTS deluxe edition at Chicago World Tour show!
Chicago, Illinois - Olivia Rodrigo has finally confirmed the release of the deluxe edition of her sophomore album, GUTS, which will drop on Friday!
It's official!
The 21-year-old made the big announcement during her performance in Chicago on Tuesday evening, the latest on her sold-out GUTS World Tour.
During her performance of get him back!, Olivia unfolded a hand-written sign with the message, "GUTS DELUXE OUT FRIDAY."
Her backup dancers revealed the tracklist with their own signs bearing each of the new song titles.
Aptly titled GUTS (spilled), the new edition will feature all four of the vinyl-exclusive bonus tracks as well as a brand-new song called so american!
What songs will be included on Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS (spilled)?
The original quartet, which was tacked on individually to each of the four GUTS letter variants, includes girl i've always been, scared of my guitar, stranger, and obsessed – the only bonus song to make it onto Olivia's current tour setlist.
In honor of Record Store Day in 2023, the Grammy winner previously released a limited-edition vinyl that included all four of the songs.
The new deluxe cover art features the original GUTS cover with a torn-out hole over Olivia's mouth and hand, revealing "GUTS (spilled)" written underneath.
Olivia first teased the deluxe release by changing her "heartbreak hotline" voicemail to a snippet of obsessed earlier this week.
The vampire artist will play another show at Chicago's United Center on Wednesday before heading to Columbus, Ohio, on Friday.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/oliviarodrigo & Jason Kempin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP