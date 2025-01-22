Olivia Rodrigo joins star-studded performer lineup for Los Angeles FireAid show

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo has joined the star-studded roster of musicians set to perform at a wildfire relief concert in Los Angeles, California.

Olivia Rodrigo has joined the star-studded roster of musicians set to perform at a wildfire relief concert in Los Angeles, California © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

The 21-year-old was unveiled as a new addition to the lineup earlier this week, taking to her Instagram story to share why the performance was so important to her.

"it's been heartbreaking to see such devastation in my hometown these past few weeks," Olivia wrote.

"I love LA so much and I'm looking forward to joining some wonderful musicians as we raise money to support those impacted."

The get him back! artist will perform at the Inuit Dome on January 30, 2025, joining fellow pop superstars like Billie Eilish, Gracie Abrams, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Tate McRae, and more.

The benefit concert will host additional performers at the Kia Forum at the same time, with Alanis Morissette, Green Day, P!nk, No Doubt, Stevie Nicks, and more on board for that venue.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Wednesday, with all proceeds going to FireAid relief efforts aiding victims of the horrific blazes that devastated the city earlier this month.