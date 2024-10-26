Olivia Rodrigo reveals the risqué GUTS World Tour encore shirt she almost wore!

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo revealed the NSFW encore tee she almost wore during her final performance on the GUTS World Tour.

Olivia Rodrigo revealed the NSFW encore tee she almost wore during her final performance on the GUTS World Tour. © ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP

The 21-year-old singer celebrated the debut of her Netflix concert movie with a star-studded premiere in Los Angeles.

While chatting on the purple carpet, Olivia revealed that she made a last-minute swap to her final GUTS World Tour encore tank.

The shirt read "C U NEXT TOUR" – with the first letters aligned to spell a certain nasty words.

"I was supposed to wear it but I got a little cold feet," Olivia admitted.

"There's little kids in the audience, maybe I shouldn't have a c**t shirt on!" she joked.

Though the get him back! singer didn't wear it during the show, she didn't keep the tee a total secret, as she included a photo of it in a recent Instagram photo dump commemorating the end of the tour!

In the post, Olivia thanked her fans for their support during her first-ever arena tour, which kicked off in February.