Olivia Rodrigo calls for "bans off our bodies" with latest GUTS tour encore look

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo took a proud stand in support of reproductive rights with her latest encore look on the GUTS World Tour.

For her fourth sold-out night at Kia Forum on Saturday, the 21-year-old surprised fans with her encore tank top that read, "Bans off our bodies."

Throughout her arena tour, Olivia has been changing up the text on her white tank, which she wears for her performances of good 4 u and get him back!.

The singer has been a longtime advocate for reproductive rights, even donating a portion of the sales to a number of organizations working to protect reproductive health freedom through her Fund 4 Good.

The GUTS World Tour has also hosted booths providing attendees with information about local abortion access, contraceptives, and more important resources.

Olivia recently waded into the 2024 presidential election in another show of support for the cause as she praised Democratic candidate Kamala Harris by sharing a clip from a recent rally that saw the current vice president vow to restore reproductive rights if she is elected in November.