Olivia Rodrigo rocks Coachella and turns up with No Doubt

Indio, California - There's No Doubt about it – Olivia Rodrigo and Gwen Stefani proved they're a match made in pop-angst heaven.

Gwen Stefani and Olivia Rodrigo rocked the stage at Coachella music festival on Saturday night during weekend 1. © Screenshot/X/@oliviarodrigobr

Weekend 1 of Coachella music festival kept on rolling with a matchup for the ages on Saturday night, as pop-punk's It Girl Olivia Rodrigo making a cameo during No Doubt's set.

It's the first time the legendary '90s-'00s rock band, which was formed in California in 1986, has played together in almost a decade.

Gwen Stefani, now 54, helmed the group as if no time had passed, as they resurrected classic hits like Don't Speak, Spiderwebs, It's My Life, and Just A Girl.



"It’s been nine f**king years!" Stefani shouted to the crowd during the set. "I was thinking we should dust off some of the old s**t."

But festivalgoers got an epic surprise when Olivia Rodrigo joined the band in an "I Heart ND" tank top and dueted Stefani on No Doubt's deep cut Bathwater. All smiles, she mimicked Stefani's jump kicks and paid homage to the frontwoman's style with a bold red lip and her hair pulled back in a similar mohawk spacebun up-do.

The 21-year-old was also spotted in the audience dancing and singing along during the rest of the band's set alongside fellow singer and bestie Conan Gray.