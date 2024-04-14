Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce steal the show at Coachella as fans go crazy over cameo

Indio, California - Taylor Swift made a much-speculated on appearance at Saturday's Coachella festival, but only as a fan, as she canoodled and danced with beau Travis Kelce to music by Bleachers.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce partied at the Coachella music festival on Saturday, to the delight of fans (file photo). © EZRA SHAW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Bleachers are fronted by Jack Antonoff, Swift's friend and longtime producer.



Kelce's blocking skills came in handy as the 6-foot-5 NFL tight end did well to obscure his wildly famous girlfriend from view, as the couple enjoyed the show from stage right.

Still, an AFP journalist saw the much-discussed lovebirds twirling and singing along during the performance of Antonoff, who's co-written and produced a number of Swift's albums.

Shortly after the Bleachers set, Swift and Kelce were caught by fan cameras as they stood in the VIP section for a bombastic performance from Ice Spice, the Bronx rapper who collaborated on a remix of Swift's Karma.



The crowd went berserk when Ice Spice shouted out her megastar pal – but she performed Karma on her own with a backing track, giving Swift the chance to watch a rendition of her own song from the vantage point of the crowd.

Swift's cameo comes less than a week before her forthcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, drops on April 19.