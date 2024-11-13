Olivia Rodrigo shares peek at UK adventures with Joe Locke and Conan Gray

London, UK - Olivia Rodrigo has given fans an inside look at her recent adventures across the pond with famous friends Conan Gray and Joe Locke!

The 21-year-old singer shared several new pictures to Instagram on Tuesday, kicking things off with a set of photobooth snaps alongside Conan.

Elsewhere in the post, Olivia frolicked through a sunshine-filled park, attended a soccer game, and rode the tube with both Conan and Joe.

"So happy I could help u take ur tube virginity," Joe joked under the post.

Fan-captured footage revealed that the get him back! singer attended Conan's Found Love tour in London with the 21-year-old Heartstopper star and fellow singer Maisie Peters.

Also seen in attendance was Olivia's boyfriend, British actor Louis Partridge, whom she's been linked to for over a year now.

Though Olivia is enjoying some downtime at the moment, she revealed earlier this week that she'll be back on the stage in no time after completing her GUTS World Tour last month.