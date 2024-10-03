Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge land in Philippines for GUTS World Tour

Manila, Philippines - Olivia Rodrigo has arrived in the Philippines ahead of her first-ever performance in the country – and she's brought Louis Partridge along for the ride!

The 21-year-old singer and her boyfriend were spotted at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Thursday, per GMA Network.

Footage shared by fans on social media showed the lovebirds holding hands as security guided them through the airport.

The trip marks Olivia's first time in the Philippines, though the pop star is half-Filippina from her dad's side of the family.

Ahead of her arrival, Olivia took to TikTok to share her excitement in a video with the caption, "on my way to the philippines!!!! im sooooooo excited!!!!"

In the viral clip, the vampire artist lip-synced to an audio from an interview with Cameron Diaz, where the actor says, "I haven't been to the Philippines, but I grew up with a lot of Filipinos."