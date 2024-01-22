Olivia Rodrigo drops new snaps with Iris Apatow and Tate McRae: "Girls' night out"

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo has given fans a peek into her epic girls' night with long-time BFF Iris Apatow and fellow pop star Tate McRae.

Olivia Rodrigo (c) dropped some new photos from her girls' night with besties Iris Apatow (l) and Tate McRae. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/oliviarodrigo & tatemcrae

Girls' night is never a bad idea, right?

On Sunday, the 20-year-old singer took to Instagram to share some snaps from her milkshake date with Iris.

The pair sipped on the drinks as they posed for the first photo, while the second showed all four milkshakes enjoyed by the group – complete with cherries on top.

"all the boys r in the yard rn," Olivia captioned the post, a nod to the 2003 hit Milkshake by Kelis.

Iris also shared photos from the night out, including one posted to her Instagram story that revealed musicians Tate McRae and Kid LAROI were along for the trip as well.

The 20-year-old greedy artist was also spotted out with Olivia on Friday evening as the duo hit up Crypto.com Arena to watch the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Brooklyn Nets.

