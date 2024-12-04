Olivia Rodrigo shuts down NYC subway to promote major collab!

New York, New York - Olivia Rodrigo painted the New York City subway purple to promote her special earbud collaboration with Sony and Amazon Music.

The 21-year-old stepped out in the Big Apple on Tuesday night for an immersive experience in celebration of her custom LinkBud headphones.

For the outing, Olivia rocked a chic navy halter dress with white polka dots, pairing the look with heeled Mary Janes and white crew socks.

The event honored the newest additions to her growing Sony earbud collection, the LinkBuds Fit and LinkBuds Open, which debuted in October.

The Grammy winner first partnered with Sony to create the LinkBuds S – specifically designed for listening to her music – last September.

Tuesday's experience featured custom decór on a New York subway car, with Olivia's songs listed as the stops on a special map and her LinkBuds Fit ad on the walls.

The get him back! singer gave fans an inside look at the event on her Instagram, where she dropped a few snaps of herself posing inside the car.