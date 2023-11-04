New York, New York - Olivia Rodrigo celebrated Sheryl Crow's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with a special performance at Friday's ceremony.

Olivia Rodrigo celebrated Sheryl Crow (l) and her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with a duet at Friday's ceremony. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The 20-year-old singer kicked off the big night at the Barclays Center with a duet performance of Crow's If It Makes You Happy, with Rodrigo later showering the 61-year-old musician with praise in a sweet video tribute.

She particularly praised Crow's lyricism, saying, "She says things I would have never thought of in the most beautiful way."

The traitor artist further gushed over Soak Up the Sun artist in a statement to Billboard.

"I am a massive fan of hers and her incredible songwriting," Rodrigo said. "She's equally as kind as she is talented, and I feel so lucky that I was able to be part of celebrating such a legend."

The night before her Hall of Fame induction, the nine-time Grammy winner returned the favor as she proudly declared that Rodrigo is "the real deal" while chatting with Jimmy Fallon.

