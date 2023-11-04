Olivia Rodrigo teams up with Sheryl Crow for epic Rock and Roll Hall of Fame performance
New York, New York - Olivia Rodrigo celebrated Sheryl Crow's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with a special performance at Friday's ceremony.
The 20-year-old singer kicked off the big night at the Barclays Center with a duet performance of Crow's If It Makes You Happy, with Rodrigo later showering the 61-year-old musician with praise in a sweet video tribute.
She particularly praised Crow's lyricism, saying, "She says things I would have never thought of in the most beautiful way."
The traitor artist further gushed over Soak Up the Sun artist in a statement to Billboard.
"I am a massive fan of hers and her incredible songwriting," Rodrigo said. "She's equally as kind as she is talented, and I feel so lucky that I was able to be part of celebrating such a legend."
The night before her Hall of Fame induction, the nine-time Grammy winner returned the favor as she proudly declared that Rodrigo is "the real deal" while chatting with Jimmy Fallon.
Sheryl Crow and Olivia Rodrigo recently gave a surprise performance in Nashville
"She's precious. She's a great songwriter," Crow said on The Tonight Show, adding that she has been impressed by how well the Disney+ star has navigated her quick rise to fame.
Crow also recalled her recent performance with Rodrigo at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, where the two again sang If It Makes You Happy together.
After the surprise duet in September, Rodrigo shared the clip on Instagram with the caption, "pinch me! sang one of my favorite songs of all time with the greatest of all time."
Cover photo: Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP