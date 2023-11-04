Tom Morello, Dave Matthews get political at Rock Hall party that inducts Missy Elliott

New York, New York - Missy Elliott and Willie Nelson were among the superstars inducted Friday into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, whose concert gala saw several artists including Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine make political overtures to the humanitarian disaster unfolding in Gaza.

Tom Morello holds a piece of paper reading "CEASEFIRE!" during the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at New York City's Barclays Center on November 3, 2023. © Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The late pop icon George Michael, rock experimentalist Kate Bush, heartland rocker Sheryl Crow, and R&B group The Spinners rounded out the 2023 class of inductees.



Morello (59) did not directly comment on Israel's ongoing bombing campaign of Gaza but he did pose for photographers backstage holding a piece of paper scrawled with the words "CEASEFIRE!"

"The world is changed by average, ordinary, everyday people... who are willing to stand for a country and a planet that is more humane, peaceful and just," he said in accepting the award on behalf of Rage, which is as beloved for its music as its socialist, revolutionary political leanings.

"If you've got a boss, join a union," he said. "If you're an anarchist, throw a brick. If you're a soldier or a cop, follow your conscience, not your orders."

"If you're bummed out you didn't get to see Rage Against The Machine, then start your own band, and let's hear what you have to say."

Morello's fiery speech preceded a showstopping closer of a performance from Elliott, the first woman rapper to enter the elite club, who was inducted by fellow rap superstar Queen Latifah.

Wearing a glittering gold bucket hat and matching sweatsuit, a tearful Elliott noted this year's 50th anniversary of hip hop, saying that "this is deeper than me just being up here."

"I'm just honored to be in the room with you all," the Lose Control and Get Ur Freak On artist said, thanking her fellow inductees.