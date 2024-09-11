Olivia Rodrigo unveils extra-special "Silver Star" show on the GUTS World Tour!

Manila, Philippines - Olivia Rodrigo is set to perform in the Philippines for the very first time with the announcement of a brand-new date on the GUTS World Tour.

Olivia Rodrigo is set to perform in the Philippines for the very first time with the announcement of a brand-new date on the GUTS World Tour. © IMAGO / Ritzau Scanpix

The 21-year-old shared the news on Tuesday, confirming that she will play one show at the Philippine Arena on Saturday, October 5.

But the performance will be extra special, as it is a "Silver Star Show" where all proceeds will benefit the Fund 4 Good, a charity set up by Olivia to bolster organizations promoting girls' education, reproductive rights, and more.

All tickets will cost 1500 PHP – which is around $26 – and will go on sale on Saturday at 10 AM local time.

Though this is the only show to feature all Silver Star tickets, the program was also used for North American dates earlier this year.

These tickets were $20 each – sold only in pairs – with the exact seats to be revealed on the day of the show.

Along with these unique features, the Manila show holds some extra significance to Olivia herself, as she is Filipino American thanks to her dad's side of the family.