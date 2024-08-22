Olivia Rodrigo films her epic US finale on GUTS World Tour: "Thanks 4 watching"

Inglewood, California - As she closed out the North American leg of the GUTS World Tour, Olivia Rodrigo sent fans into a frenzy by filming her epic finale at the all-new Inuit Dome.

The 21-year-old pop star played two nights at the Inglewood venue, and it seems both performances were professionally recorded.

Per fans who attended the concerts, signs were posted around the Inuit Dome informing them that the event was being "photographed and filmed."

At Wednesday's show, Olivia held up a sign reading "Thanks 4 watching" during the encore, all but confirming the footage is being prepared for a potential tour movie or documentary.

The Grammy winner also kept her encore tank – which read "Liv Laugh Love" – the same on both nights, thus allowing the production team to edit together footage from both shows seamlessly.

Changing up the text on her encore top has been a tradition of the arena tour, so the move marks her first repeat yet.

Olivia has not made a formal announcement about a GUTS World Tour movie just yet, but the signs at Inuit Dome do give another clue as to what fans might be in for!