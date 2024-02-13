What are Olivia Rodrigo's Silver Star Tickets to the GUTS World Tour?
Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo is gearing up for life on the road with the GUTS World Tour, and she's taken extra measures to ensure as many fans as possible have the chance to see her!
On Monday, the 20-year-old singer announced that a limited number of Silver Star Tickets would soon drop for dates in North America.
These $20 tickets, previously teased in the initial GUTS World Tour announcement, are sold in pairs. Their locations will not be revealed until the day of the show when the recipient picks them up at the box office.
Ticketmaster registration for the North American Silver Star Tickets opened on Monday and closed at 12 PM EST on Tuesday. Registration for tickets to dates in Europe and the UK is set to begin "at a later date."
With less than two weeks to go, Olivia has been treating fans to new merchandise for the GUTS World Tour, and she's added several new items exclusively available for Valentine's Day.
Olivia Rodrigo debuts Valentine's Day-inspired GUTS merch
The limited-edition "i luv ur GUTS" collection was added to Olivia's website on Tuesday.
The collection includes a new red crewneck, a purple GUTS World Tour t-shirt, and a red notebook with "(no) bad idea(s) right?" written on the cover. Each of the items is currently expected to ship on April 2.
Last month, the Grammy winner dropped the official GUTS World Tour collection, allowing fans to get their hands on the merch before the tour begins.
If you've registered for the Silver Star Ticket sale, be sure to check out TAG24's GUTS World Tour Ticketmaster guide to increased your odds of success!
Cover photo: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP