Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, and SZA dominate 2024 iHeartRadio nominees

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift has reigned supreme among the 2024 nominees for the iHeartRadio Music Awards, with SZA and Olivia Rodrigo following close behind.

(From l to r) Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, and SZA are among the most-nominated acts at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards. © Collage: Michael TRAN / AFP & Dave Kotinsky & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Among the ceremony's nominees revealed on Thursday, the 34-year-old dominated the list with nine nods, including Artist of the Year and Song of the Year (Cruel Summer).

The impressive showing comes after receiving the Innovator Award at last year's awards show, earning an additional four wins for her work on 2022's Midnights.

SZA followed close behind with eight nominations as she continues to ride the success of her 2022 album SOS.

The Kill Bill artist is tied with rapper 21 Savage and country star Jelly Roll.

Olivia Rodrigo's smash-hit sophomore album GUTS and its lead single, vampire, helped push her to six nominations, with Doja Cat and Miley Cyrus each scoring six as well.

Beyoncé will compete in five categories, including R&B Artist of the Year and Favorite Tour Style.

The melancholic Barbie ballad What Was I Was Made For? has earned Billie Eilish three nominations, while Harry Styles is up for Favorite Tour Style for his fan-favorite concert series, Love on Tour, which wrapped last summer.